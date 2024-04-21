Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Boltin Street around 1:22 a.m. on reports of a house fire.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 that crews are on the scene but no other preliminary details were available.

