Road closed after serious injury motorcycle crash in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A road in Vandalia is closed after a serious injury motorcycle crash Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a motorcycle crash in the area of North Dixie Drive at McCauley Drive just before 7 a.m.

The Vandalia Division of Fire confirmed that there are serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash in a Facebook post.

The road is closed between McCauley and Old Springfield Road as police investigate.

This is a developing story and News Center 7 will update as we learn more.

