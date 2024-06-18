Road closed after serious injury motorcycle crash in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A road in Vandalia is closed after a serious injury motorcycle crash Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to a motorcycle crash in the area of North Dixie Drive at McCauley Drive just before 7 a.m.
The Vandalia Division of Fire confirmed that there are serious, life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash in a Facebook post.
The road is closed between McCauley and Old Springfield Road as police investigate.
This is a developing story and News Center 7 will update as we learn more.
