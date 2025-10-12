Right lanes closed due to crash on I-75 SB in Moraine

MORAINE — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

Moraine police and medics were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to I-75 southbound near Dryden Road on reports of a crash, according to Moraine dispatchers.

ODOT cameras show that the right lanes are closed.

No other information about the crash is available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will update this developing story.

