Right lanes closed after semi crash on WB I-70 near I-675

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers responded to a semi crash on Interstate 70 near I-675 in Clark County Sunday morning.

Medics and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Springfield Dispatch responded just after 9:30 a.m. to a crash on I-70 WB near I-675.

ODOT cameras show the right lanes closed and drivers are using the left shoulder to get around the crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that OSHP would investigate the crash, but no other details were available.

We will update this story.

Crash WB I-70 near I-675 Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT)

