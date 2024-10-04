Right lane remains closed on I-70 following bizarre semi crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Traffic is still not back to normal on Interstate 70 after a bizarre crash on Thursday.
The left lane is open, and the right lane is closed after a semi-crash on EB I-70 past State Route 48 around 5:35 p.m.
As reported Thursday on News Center 7 at 11, a semi drove off the side of the road and hit a guardrail and overhead signpost.
The impact caused the overhead sign to fall on I-70 EB and block the road, Sgt. Ryan Purpura told News Center 7.
The crash caused a massive backup, and some semi-drivers were worried about getting their load to their destination.
“I’m very disappointed. I’m very panicked,” said Samuel Luelekal.
