Right lane remains closed on I-70 following bizarre semi crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Traffic is still not back to normal on Interstate 70 after a bizarre crash on Thursday.

The left lane is open, and the right lane is closed after a semi-crash on EB I-70 past State Route 48 around 5:35 p.m.

As reported Thursday on News Center 7 at 11, a semi drove off the side of the road and hit a guardrail and overhead signpost.

The impact caused the overhead sign to fall on I-70 EB and block the road, Sgt. Ryan Purpura told News Center 7.

The crash caused a massive backup, and some semi-drivers were worried about getting their load to their destination.

“I’m very disappointed. I’m very panicked,” said Samuel Luelekal.

We will update this story.

