Richard Pitino named new Xavier men’s basketball head coach

CINCINNATI — Xavier University has hired a Pitino as its new men’s basketball head coach.

It’s NOT St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino. They have hired his son, Richard Pitino.

Richard Pitino will replace Sean Miller, who left Xavier to take the Texas men’s basketball head coaching job.

“Xavier is one of the great brands in all of college basketball,” said Pitino. “It has always been a dream of mine to coach in the BIG EAST. The Cintas Center is going to be rocking. I can’t wait to get to work.”

He has been the head coach at the University of New Mexico for the previous four seasons. Pitino led the Lobos to a 27-8 record and the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Xavier beat Texas, 86-80, in the First Four at Dayton on March 19.

