Reward offered by FBI for information on Jewish cemetery vandals in Ohio

CINCINNATI — The FBI has announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing two Jewish cemeteries in Ohio.

The agency announced on social media that is offering a reward of up to $10,000.

As reported Tuesday on News Center 7, the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati said it discovered that 176 gravestones were vandalized at two cemeteries, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

It happened at the Tifereth Israel Cemetery and the Beth Hamedrash Hagadol Cemetery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 513-421-4310 or visit this website.

President Joe Biden also condemned the vandalism Wednesday on social media.

“The vandalism of nearly 200 graves at two Jewish cemeteries near Cincinnati is despicable. This is Antisemitism and it is vile. I condemn these acts and commit my Administration to support investigators in holding those responsible accountable to the full extent of the law.”

Cincinnati Police is investigating with the FBI and SAFE Cincinnati, a security arm of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati.

Nearly 200 gravestones vandalized at Jewish cemeteries in Ohio Photo contributed by WCPO (WCPO/WCPO)

