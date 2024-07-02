Nearly 200 gravestones vandalized at Jewish cemeteries in Ohio

CINCINNATI — There is an investigation after nearly 200 gravestones were vandalized at Jewish cemeteries in Ohio.

The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati said it discovered that 176 gravestones were vandalized at two cemeteries, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

It happened at the Tifereth Israel Cemetery and the Beth Hamedrash Hagadol Cemetery.

“This act of antisemitic vandalism was uncovered early (Monday) morning and has left our community heartbroken,” they said in a statement.

Two sections in the cemetery complex were complex were damaged. Tombstones, some dating back to the 1800s, were knocked over and cracked in half, WCPO reported.

Cincinnati Police and the FBI are investigating as well as SAFE Cincinnati, a security arm of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati.

