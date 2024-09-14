Retired longtime coach identified as man killed in accident at softball field near Ohio school

COLUMBUS — A retired softball coach has been identified as the man killed in a construction accident at a softball field near an Ohio elementary school and high school on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim was identified by Westerville City Schools as Jerry Kelbley, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Kelbley, who was also a contractor for the district, was involved in an accident while doing work on Westerville Central High School’s softball field on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The field is south of Alcott Elementary School and next to Westerville Central High School.

A district spokesperson told WBNS that Kelbley had a medical emergency while doing work on the field but did not provide any more details on the emergency.

According to Genoa Township police, crews were dragging the field when the accident happened.

Kelbley coached softball at Westerville South from 1982 to 2017. The school’s softball field was dedicated in his honor following his retirement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



