Retailers rolling out big discounts, how to get the best deal on your holiday shopping

BEAVERCREEK — With the holidays on the horizon, retailers are already rolling out some big discounts.

76% of people plan to start their shopping before Turkey Day, according to the online deals site RetailMeNot.

Some people think it is controversial to be talking about holiday shopping this time of year.

“I think we should wait till Halloween is over and then Christmas all the way,” Fairborn resident Reilly Zegunis said.

Some believe the early bird gets the worm.

“I think that some things are gonna go off the racks really soon, and maybe getting ahead of that will prevent you from not being able to get what you want,” Fairborn resident Lauren Yacobucci said.

Several retailers are rolling out big discounts with Target Circle Week and Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starting next week.

