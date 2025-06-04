Results are in: Cincinnati Zoo reveals ‘splashy’ new names of 4 otter pups

CINCINNATI — After taking a poll on social media, the Cincinnati Zoo has revealed the names of its four new otter pups.

A spokesperson for Cincinnati Zoo posted on social media Tuesday that the names had been chosen for their otter pups.

The zoo asked for public suggestions and gave their own ideas of what the quartet could be named.

The keepers need your help choosing names for Munti and Flounder's four male otter pups! A) Cooper, Nico, Walter,... Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Friday, May 30, 2025

The comment section of the zoo’s Facebook post was flooded with over 3,300 comments.

The winner: nautical-themed names.

“The 4 otter pups have names!! Please welcome Ripple, Splash, Puddles, & Scuttle to the Cincinnati Zoo family! The new family is still bonding behind the scenes,” a spokesperson for the zoo said in the post.

