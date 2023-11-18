Residents of memory care living facility evacuated after early morning fire

BEAVERCREEK — Firefighters responded to a fire at a memory care living facility in Beavercreek early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. to the Preserve at Beavercreek on Hibiscus Way, according to a Facebook post by Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857.

When they arrived on the scene, crews found a small fire in the kitchen that was reportedly quickly extinguished.

All residents had been evacuated but are safe and back in their rooms, according to the Facebook post.

Beavercreek FOP Lodge #160, Fairborn Professional Firefighters Local 1235, and IAFF Local F88-Public Wright Patterson provided mutual aid.





