Local church to give out free gift cards to families in need

XENIA — A local church will give out free gift cards to families in need before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The East Second Street First Church of God will be giving out free $15 gift cards at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

>> Piglets run loose after semi carrying thousands overturns

The event, located at 760 East Second Street in Xenia, will be drive-through only in the church’s parking lot.

The giveaway will operate on a first-come first-serve basis while supplies last, with one card per car, per family.

©2023 Cox Media Group