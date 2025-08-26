Residents express concerns over potential new Clark County Jail site

SPRINGFIELD — Clark County Commissioners have identified a potential site for a new county jail, with the decision set to be voted on by the public in November.

The proposed site for the new jail is located along State Route 72, just south of I-70, near the homes of residents Cynthia and James Parsley. The current jail in downtown Springfield is over capacity, with Sheriff Chris Clark noting that it houses 207 inmates despite having a state-recognized capacity for only 167.

“We’ve been here 35 years,” said James Parsley, expressing concern about the impact on their property value.

Sheriff Clark stated, “If everything goes the way we’d like, we will build an entire public safety complex there.”

Residents like Cynthia and James Parsley have expressed dissatisfaction with the plan, fearing changes to their peaceful neighborhood. “We’re not happy,” Cynthia Parsley commented.

Monica Upton, another resident, voiced her opposition, saying, “I hate the thought of it.”Sheriff Clark explained the need for a new facility due to the overcrowding issues at the current jail. “I have 180 beds, but the state of Ohio recognizes that I have capacity for 167 inmates. We are at 207 (as of) this morning. So we’re way over capacity,” he said.

Clark County Commissioner Charles Patterson mentioned that they have studied property values around other new jails in the Miami Valley and are confident that property values will not drop.

The proposal for a new jail in Clark County has sparked concern among residents, who worry about the potential impact on their community. As the November vote approaches, county officials continue to engage with the public to address these concerns.

Commissioner Patterson said, “We as a commission are committed to making sure that we put a top-quality product on that site,” Clark County Commissioner Charles Patterson said. “And we are aware of the fact that there are neighbors there, and we will be providing appropriate screening and making sure we’re continuing to talk to them throughout the process to make sure that we hear their concerns. It’s not going to stop the project from moving forward, but we are going to involve them in the process. I know the Sheriff already has a meeting coming up with some of them. As commissioners, we’ve talked with several of the people already and have committed to continuing that dialog as we move forward so that we have the best outcome for everyone.”

Sheriff Clark said he wants to be a “good neighbor,” and confirmed an in-person meeting on the block this week to hear concerns from residents.

It’s a levy proposal that residents will see on the ballot in November. It will be a half-percent sales tax increase in Clark County for 20 years.

Commissioner Patterson told News Center 7 that if the levy passes, it would fund a little more than 80 percent of the $100 million project.

Sheriff Clark said they would look for other funding sources, including state grants, to bankroll the rest.

