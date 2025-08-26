City leader speaks out against violence after fight at high school football game

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Local leaders believe they can find ways to help curb violence in Montgomery County.

The NAACP meeting at Grace United Methodist Church in Dayton was packed with leaders from local school districts.

They highlighted all of the good things coming from them, but district leaders wouldn’t talk about a recent fight at one of the football games.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Trotwood Madison City Schools has a new chaperone policy for football games after a fight during Friday’s home opener.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims said he thinks he can help Trotwood and other school districts prevent violence.

“I think helping young people understand what the right thing is puts them in a better position to help the adults who are trying their best to treat every kid like they’re their own,” Mims said.

