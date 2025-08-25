WATCH: Police stop, arrest men accused of using sticky mouse traps, oil to steal mail from drop box

SPRINGBORO — New video shows the moments police stopped and arrested three men accused of stealing mail from a U.S. Postal Office drop box.

News Center 7’s John Bedell has been following this story for a week and will break down the new video LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

As the I-Team reported last week, court documents show “sticky mouse traps” were the devices the three suspects were accused of using to steal mail.

>>RELATED: Men use sticky mouse traps to steal mail from local post office box, court docs say

In the new body camera video from Springboro police, officers are seen packing up the mousetraps as evidence.

The I-Team learned from police that the suspects were also accused of reaching into a blue drop box in front of the post office to steal mail.

The body camera video shows police discussing how they saw one of the men reaching into the mailbox.

Then they talk about other evidence that was slick.

“It’s all like slick oil. Okay. Slick oil. Like on his hand? Like from here down,” officers said.

Springboro police previously told the I-Team that these mail thefts appeared “to be connected to a larger check fraud operation spanning multiple states.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

