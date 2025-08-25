Popular chicken restaurant to open up to 30 new locations in Ohio by 2027

OHIO — Chick-fil-A will add dozens of new locations throughout Ohio over the next few years.

A spokesperson with the company said they are slated to open 25 to 30 new restaurants by the end of 2027, which will create up to 3,000 jobs.

One of the new locations will be in Fairborn; however, it is unclear exactly when or where it’ll open.

The spokesperson said several new restaurants will open in the Cincinnati area in Fall 2025.

They will be located in the Middletown/Franklin area, West Chester, Madisonville and in Northern Kentucky.

A licensed location will also open inside the Miami University Armstrong Student Center, the spokesperson added.

Central Ohio will also be getting some new locations, some of which will be in Athens, Whitehall, Hilliard, Lancaster and Marysville.

A new restaurant recently opened in Westerville, and another is scheduled to open in Groveport by the end of the year, according to the spokesperson.

Other new locations will be scattered across the northern part of the state, in cities like Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Oregon, Findlay and more, the spokesperson said.

“Ohio’s mix of vibrant cities, close-knit suburban communities and deep-rooted traditions truly makes it the Heart of it All. This is a state with a rich history built on entrepreneurial spirit, heart, hard work and Midwestern hospitality. It’s been an honor to serve Ohioans for the past 45 years and we look forward to building on our restaurant company’s legacy in such a strong state. We’re grateful for Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators and Team Members who create remarkable experiences for our Customers and show tremendous care every day. As we continue to grow, we look forward to bringing more opportunities that support and uplift local communities.” — Chick-fil-A Area Director for the Midwest Region Omar Dione said

