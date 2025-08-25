District to require chaperones at sporting events after fight at football game

TROTWOOD — At one of our high school football games will look a little different the rest of this season.

Trotwood has a new chaperone policy after a fight at Friday’s home opener.

Tracy Miller is a football parent at Trotwood-Madison City Schools.

“My son plays for the eighth-grade team,” Miller said.

He headed to the Rams varsity game Friday night for the home opener as a fan, but said he eventually turned around and left because the line to get in was too long.

“I attempted to go to the game, but it was too crowded in the parking lot,” Miller said. “I figured I wouldn’t get in the game till later, so I left.”

Trotwood’s superintendent, Marlon Howard, posted on the district Facebook page this weekend about an incident at the game that he says will lead to policy change at future home games.

News Center 7 stopped by the district offices on Monday to talk to the superintendent.

He was not available, but in an email, he described what happened:

“A physical altercation broke about amongst a small group of attendees during halftime and it was quickly addressed by our staff and the Trotwood Police Department. No one was injured and the game continued as normal with the Running Rams ending up with an impressive first victory 42-7 over Cleveland Heights High School.

We are working closely with law enforcement, the administrative team, and our School Board to review the altercation, address any involved, and determine next steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment here in Trotwood-Madison City Schools. As we move forward, we will keep our community informed.”

News Center 7 followed up and asked the superintendent if there were students or adults involved.

“We are working through an investigation at this point and don’t quite yet have all the definite details,” Howard said.

The superintendent said starting next home game, there will be “new safety guidelines” for people who come to school events.

Including “those under a certain age will not be able to attend without being accompanied by a paying adult.”

Miller reacted to this change.

“I’m definitely with that, with kids being chaperoned by an adult. Yeah, that’s a good idea in my eyes,” he said.

News Center 7 has reached out to Trotwood police to see if any arrests were made.

We will update this story if we receive a response.

