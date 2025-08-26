Local high school library reopens after district reviews appropriateness of books

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School’s library reopened Monday after the school board reviewed all of its books for appropriateness, a spokesperson with the district confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The library was closed as part of a new district policy, Board Policy 5780, which aims to ensure that all books available to students are appropriate, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

This policy requires parental approval for books with “gender ideology or sexual concepts.”

TRENDING STORIES:

In part, the policy reads, “Prior to providing sexuality content or permitting a third party to provide such content on behalf of the District, the Board will provide parents the opportunity to review any material that includes sexuality content. Student’s parent must provide written consent prior to such access, which can be obtained in paper or electronic format.”

News Center 7 recently obtained a letter that Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School District Superintendent Doug Cozad sent to parents about the closure.

“Setting aside dedicated time at the start of the school year to begin reviewing the collection was intended to help make the process more efficient, and our staff has made a solid start in the process,” Cozad wrote.

The district has completed reviewing all books in the library, prompting a reopening.

“We cannot guarantee all relevant books have been identified at this stage of our review, No books were removed from the High School library due to this policy, but titles that meet this definition have been identified in our online card catalog,” Cozad wrote.

Parents can go to the library’s website, click on high school, and search for books by topic to see which ones have been tagged.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group