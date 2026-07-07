Residents of Dayton’s Twin Towers neighborhood voice concerns to mayor

DAYTON — Stopping gun violence is a big focus for Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss.

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Part of her solution is to walk around parts of the city, going door-to-door to talk with residents.

She hopes people will share their concerns with her directly.

Julia Cornelius just moved to Dayton’s Twin Towers neighborhood.

“Yes, about 33 days ago,” Cornelius said.

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Shae Wilbey has been here for a little bit.

“We’ve lived in this area for about three years, going on four now,” Wilbey said.

Before the mayor did Tuesday evening, we asked what they would like to see city leaders take care of in their neighborhood.

“I got good neighbors, good neighbors in my building next to me and even across the way; we all pitch in to look out for each other,” Wilbey said.

Wilbey said crime and violence are on her list.

“Some of the issues in the neighborhood with kids running around with guns or however, picking on people or trying to steal stuff,” she said. “Just to try to get a lot of these troublemakers under control or dealt with.”

Cornelius said she’s too new to the city to have a strong opinion on fixes in the community but appreciates the mayor’s walk and talk.

“I like that she wants to talk to the community. Like I said, I’m very new, so I’m not even familiar with what Dayton would have as a problem. But I think it’s good that she’s trying to get a local people’s perspective,” she said.

Wilbey said she’s going to try to be home to catch the mayor Tuesday night.

“If I’m here and not at work, I was planning on having a conversation with her and talking to her,” she said.

The mayor has at least one more of these walks for the summer.

They had to cancel and reschedule one last week because of heat in the South Dayton View neighborhood.

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