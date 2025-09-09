3 hospitalized after crash on busy road in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Greene County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the crash occurred in the area of U.S. 42 south of U.S. 35 around 4 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a van and a Subaru were involved in the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The van was turning left onto U.S. 42 when it was hit by the oncoming Subaru head-on, state patrol said.

Two people were inside the van, and one person was in the Subaru.

State patrol said the passenger in the van wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. They were thrown from their seat and into the windshield.

Two people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, and one was transported via private conveyance. It is unclear how serious their injuries are.

The intersection reopened around 5:30 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group