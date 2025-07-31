Reported hazmat incident underway near Springfield factory

SPRINGFIELD — A reported hazmat incident is underway at a Springfield factory Wednesday night, a Springfield Police Division Lieutenant confirmed.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several Springfield fire and police crews blocking off Gateway Boulevard from State Route 41.

The lieutenant confirmed the presence was related to an incident at Parker Trutec, in the 4000 block of Gateway Boulevard, but couldn’t provide further details.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

