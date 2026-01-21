Renderings unveiled for new music venue at former site of popular Ohio amusement park

CINCINNATI — New renderings have been released for a new music venue coming to Cincinnati.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Music & Event Management, Inc. (MEMI) unveiled the renderings for The Farmer Music Center on Wednesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the venue will be located on the Ohio River and adjacent to Riverbend Music Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

It will replace the historic Coney Island, which was purchased by the CSO and MEMI in 2023.

The Farmer Music Center is set to open in Spring 2027 and offer 8,000 reserved seats and a 12,000-capacity general admission lawn.

The venue will feature a vertical design aimed at creating better sightlines, clearer sound, and a layout that feels intuitive and welcoming.

The Farmer Music Center renderings (CINCINNATI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA & MUSIC & EVENT MANAGEMENT, INC.)

Plans include more than 300,000 square feet of concourse and club space, 25 full-service bars and concession stands, and grab-and-go kiosks.

“This is a meaningful step forward for the project and for the future of live music in Southwest Ohio,” CSO President & CEO Robert McGrath said. “These updates give the community its clearest view yet of what will be the most innovative venue design in the region, one built to put artists and audiences at the center of every performance, while strengthening our ongoing commitment to the region’s cultural and economic vitality.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group