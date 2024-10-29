Renderings released of a Browns dome at Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND — Cleveland released renderings of a Burke Lakefront stadium, which were made to determine the “viability of Burke Lakefront Airport as a development site.”

Cleveland did two studies on the airport’s viability as a stadium option in September, according to our news partners at WOIO.

PHOTOS: : Renderings released for possible Burke Lakefront Cleveland Browns Stadium

The reports highlighted the potential to bring in new money, but they also listed potential problems, including having to pay back $9.4 million to the FAA and ODOT and buying out a lease for Burke of more than $16 million.

Cuyahoga County officials confirmed to WOIO that Haslam Sports Group saw the renderings before the company announced the Browns would be moving to Brook Park.

However, both Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and county officials have come out against the Browns moving out of Cleveland.

Mayor Justin Bibb said the decision could cost the city more than $30 million a year and called it “frustrating and profoundly disheartening.”

The back-and-forth battle over the move has gone to court after the Browns filed a lawsuit against the city of Cleveland over the ‘Modell Law’ designed to prevent their move to the suburbs.

The team has played its games in downtown Cleveland since the 1940s, and in its current 65,000-seat stadium, which is leased to the team by the city, since 1999.

Renderings shows a new, domed stadium on part of the Burke Lakefront Airport property, with apartments, hotels and other buildings around it. (Destination Cleveland / Vocon)




