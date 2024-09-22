Religious leaders host prayer vigil to support Haitian immigrants in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Over 100 people gathered to support the Haitian immigrants in Springfield on Sunday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, religious leaders throughout the Miami Valley hosted a prayer vigil at the Greater Grace Temple Church on Leffel Lane.

Springfield has been at the center of the nation’s immigration debate for two weeks, according to previous News Center 7 reports.

Community members in attendance told News Center 7 that they want people to see the positivity and love in their city.

Bishop Barber Gathers invited leaders of Christian, Jewish, Catholic, and Islamic faiths to pray together.

Gather said he wants people to focus on homelessness and poverty in Ohio, instead of shedding a negative light on the Haitian immigrants.

He also touched on additional healthcare and safety resources Springfield has received.

Organizers told News Center 7 that they hope the prayer vigil will put a stop to all the threats in Springfield.

“I’m not saying that actions like this are gonna necessarily stop evil people, but it certainly sends them a message, and I do, I do believe that eventually we will stop them,” Reverend Lesley Jones said.

Other members of the community said they are working to schedule meetings with city leaders to see how they can help allocate resources.

