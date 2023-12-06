Region receiving millions in state funding to make roads safer

MIAMI VALLEY — The region is receiving millions of dollars in state funding to reduce the risk of crashes and help make Ohio roads safer.

>>1 dead, another injured after crash in Dayton

The funding is from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Highway Safety Improvement Program, Governor DeWine’s office said.

This will help with the construction of 25 projects in 19 counties, including here in the Miami Valley.

Montgomery County- At least $1.78 million is going toward signal and pedestrian improvements at U.S. 35 and West Third Street in Dayton. There are also plans to add a turn lane.

Clark County- $2.6 million to build a single-lane roundabout at U.S. 68 and Fairfield Pike.

Warren County- At least $3.6 million will go to creating a roundabout at State Route 48 and Lytle Points Road.

“Since 2019, we’ve worked to grow this program into one of the largest traffic safety programs in the country,” said Governor DeWine. “Every project that receives funding will be constructed in a manner that puts the safety of those traveling Ohio’s roads at the forefront.”

>>WATCH: Dashcam shows Dayton officers arriving after police cruiser lands on top

16 of the projects across the state will install roundabouts.

“When we introduce roundabouts for the first time, folks are generally skeptical,” said Jack Marchbanks, ODOT Director. “However, as time goes by, they see the benefits of safety and improved traffic flow.”

To see the full list, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group