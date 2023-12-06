WATCH: Dashcam shows Dayton officers arriving after police cruiser lands on top

DAYTON — Dayton Police released the dash camera of when officers arrived at the scene after a police cruiser landed on its top during a crash on Monday.

News Center 7 previously reported the crash happened Monday morning in the area of West First Street and Salem Avenue around 9:50 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dash camera video shows officers arriving with the police cruiser on its top and a crowd of people at the scene.

Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns told News Center 7 Monday that it appears the crash happened after a maroon HHR ran a red light and struck the cruiser, causing it to spin and flip onto its top.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Cairns said.

The driver of the HHR was uninjured but was cited for running a red light.

