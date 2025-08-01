Reds Hall of Famer makes appearance at local fair

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A Cincinnati Hall of Fame pitcher made an appearance at a local county fair.

Hall of Fame Pitcher José Rijo helped serve beer at the Auglaize County Fair, according to a social media post by the fair.

Photos showed Rijo taking photos with fans and signing jerseys.

Rijo led the Cincinnati Reds to the 1990 World Championship.

He also pitched for the Athletics and Yankees.

