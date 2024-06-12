‘Everybody thinks you landed that backflip’ judge says to teen who ran onto field during Reds game

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds fan who stole the show of Tuesday night’s game between the Reds and Cleveland Guardians has been released from custody following a court appearance.

William Hendon, 19, appeared in Hamilton County Municipal Court Wednesday morning after he was charged with Criminal trespassing and Obstructing official business, according to our news partners at WCPO.

“Everybody thinks you landed that backflip,” Municipal Court Judge William Mallory said during Hendon’s arraignment.

“I’m pretty sure I did,” said Hendon.

He pleaded not guilty.

He is a sophomore at Ohio State University and is the grandson of a former Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge Sylvia Hendon, according to WCPO.

He was released on bond and is banned from the stadium for the time being.

