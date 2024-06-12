Fan runs onto field, does backflips during Reds game

CINCINNATI — A fan ran onto Great American Ball Park Tuesday night in Cincinnati.

>>‘Not enough time;’ Family speaks out after man who ran stop light, killed daughter is sentenced

He was wearing a Johnny Bench jersey and jogged into the outfield, standing next to Cleveland Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman, according to SI.com.

The incident happened in the bottom of the ninth inning between the Reds and Guardians

Video sent to Cincinnati media outlets shows the fan running onto the field and getting tasered.

Cleveland beat Cincinnati, 5-3.





©2024 Cox Media Group