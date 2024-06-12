Local

Fan runs onto field, does backflips during Reds game

By WHIO Staff

Reds Opening Day CINCINNATI, OHIO - MARCH 30: General view during the national anthem before the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park on March 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) ((Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images))

CINCINNATI — A fan ran onto Great American Ball Park Tuesday night in Cincinnati.

He was wearing a Johnny Bench jersey and jogged into the outfield, standing next to Cleveland Guardians outfielder Tyler Freeman, according to SI.com.

The incident happened in the bottom of the ninth inning between the Reds and Guardians

Video sent to Cincinnati media outlets shows the fan running onto the field and getting tasered.

Cleveland beat Cincinnati, 5-3.


