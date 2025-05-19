Recovery efforts underway in Kentucky county after deadly tornado

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky — Recovery efforts continue for a community that was hit by a deadly tornado in Kentucky.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney went to Laurel County, Kentucky and spoke with people impacted by the devastating tornado.

Day two of cleanup has come to a close in London, Kentucky, but the community is still unrecognizable.

At least 17 people, 10 women and seven men, were killed due to severe weather in Laurel County, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

“The whole house just started shaking, it was roaring,” Edwina Wilson said.

Edwina and Zach Wilson miraculously survived this storm despite their home being reduced to a pile of debris.

“The roof was lifted off and the walls just fell in on us,” Edwina said. “A lot of my friends and family here are gone. They not only lost their home but lost their lives.”

The National Weather Service will be surveying damage to determine how strong the tornado was.

Storm Center 7’s Austin Chaney saw bark ripped from trees and homes reduced to the foundation slab.

Crews from all over the state are working on the recovery process.

“We’re coming through and just trying to clean up anything that won’t affect homeowners and families,” lineman Ricky Skidmore said.

Others are coming together to volunteer their time to help people affected.

“We go and cook for people, those that have suffered great loss,” Gunny Cole said.

“We have a group of our varsity football players trying to give back to the community, trying to give back whatever we can do,” South Laurel High School Assistant Football Coach Tim Roark said.

