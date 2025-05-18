Storm Center 7 surveys damage in hardest hit Kentucky county

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky — Severe storms in the Midwest left more than two dozen people dead, and local authorities are saying those numbers are likely to rise.

Storm Center 7’s Austin Chaney visited Laurel County, Kentucky, surveying one of the hardest hit areas.

According to the Associated Press, 17 of the deaths were in Laurel County.

For Shannon Carter, Friday night was an experience like no other.

“Well it had been quiet. I was sitting on the couch. I heard the wind picking up, so I went to the doo, so I seen sparks flying everywhere and then I seen the tornado,” Carter said. “I told everyone to get in the house and hunker down.”

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed that a tornado struck, but the path of damage tells a story.

“We seen the vehicle fly in the air over there and land on its top. There’s another one over there,” Carter said.

Kentucky’s Emergency Management Director Eric Gibson said hundreds of homes were damaged in the storms.

