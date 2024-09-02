Recovery center giving those battling addiction a sober way to celebrate Labor Day

FAIRBORN — A local recovery center is making sure people have a sober place to enjoy the Labor Day holiday.

Destiny Gearhart was addicted to heroin for eight years.

When she started getting into treatment, she showed up to sober events like the Recovery Rally in Fairborn.

“I had three kids while I was in active addiction, been through the jail systems, and I was just tired of it,” Gearhart said.

She now works with Recovery Plus Community Resource Center in Fairborn telling others about her battle with addiction.

“We all know how that feels to be at the bottom, and we want to get people up here with us because we know how it is,” Gearhart said.

The center helps unhoused people, those battling or recovering from addiction, and those who need mental health support.

They throw events like the “Recovery Rally” on holidays where many people are out drinking.

“There’s a bunch of different treatment agencies and stuff like that so if people are struggling with addiction, they need help, they can link with one of these treatment centers,” Terry Moore, president of the center said.

Moore thinks events like this help bring their community together.

