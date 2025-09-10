Deputies investigating after local school bus spotted swerving across lanes

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “reckless driving incident” involving a local school bus carrying students.

On Tuesday, multiple 911 callers reported that a Bethel Local Schools bus was swerving across lanes and partially off the road in the area of U.S. 40 and State Route 202.

A responding deputy found the bus stopped by a concerned citizen.

The driver showed signs of impairment, including unsteadiness and constricted pupils, according to the sheriff’s office.

A voluntary blood draw was done at a nearby emergency room, and pending results will determine if OVI charges apply.

The bus was carrying five students at the time. They were not injured and transferred to another bus.

News Center 7 reached out to the school district about the incident Tuesday night. We have not received a response at the time of this report.

