Recent string of shootings, drive-bys has local community on edge

SPRINGFIELD — Neighbors in a local community said they are scared to speak out about violence.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, scanner traffic from Tuesday night details when police showed up at Rosewood Avenue in Springfield.

“I’m sitting down here on Lowry and Rosewood, gonna block this off so we can find some casings,” emergency radio traffic reports.

Neighbors told News Center 7 that they heard gunshots ring out and saw officers pull up to their street.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shooter fires several shots along busy Clark County streets

This comes just two days after a drive-by shooting that happened on South Yellow Springs street Monday.

Springfield police told News Center 7 that two vehicles were shooting at each other.

Stray bullets from that drive-by damaged the Marathon gas station nearby.

There was another shooting on the same street earlier that day.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that a woman was hit after somebody shot at her house.

News Center 7 reached out to Springfield police and city leaders for more information about these shootings but has not received a response.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group