‘Really upset;’ Health network notifies patients of data breach 2 years ago

People around the Miami Valley are concerned after they got letters telling them their information was impacted in a cybersecurity attack two years ago.
News Center 7’s John Bedell spoke to some of those people. Hear from them LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
Sue Kowalewski gets a lot of her medical care at Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New take on classic ride to replace Boo Blasters at Kings Island
- Annunciation shooting: Police still trying to determine motive
- Check your tickets! $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Getting mail from Premier is nothing new for her, but the letter she got from the health network last week was different.
>> RELATED: Health network announces 2023 data breach
This story will be updated.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group