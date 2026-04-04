Man accused of armed robbery at Ohio high school’s baseball game arrested on 18th birthday

BEDFORD, Ohio — A man was arrested on his 18th birthday after allegedly bringing a gun to a high school baseball game, getting into a fight, and robbing a person.
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This all happened on Monday in the Cleveland suburb of Bedford, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.
Officers were called to Bedford High School regarding a fight shortly before 6 p.m.
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When they got to the scene, the victim told officers he bought a hoodie of a male last week but didn’t receive it.
Police said the victim “reportedly shoved the male” earlier in the day at school.
While at a Bedford High School baseball game that evening, the male he reportedly shoved arrived with two other people.
As WOIO reported, one of the males threatened the victim with a gun during a verbal altercation.
A fight then broke out, and the male reportedly stole the victim’s phone and ran from the scene.
The next day, officers found the three people. One of them had a gun on them, WOIO reported.
Officers arrested Khalil Woods Jr. on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone. Records obtained by WOIO showed that Woods was arrested on his 18th birthday.
Woods has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
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