Man accused of armed robbery at Ohio high school’s baseball game arrested on 18th birthday

BEDFORD, Ohio — A man was arrested on his 18th birthday after allegedly bringing a gun to a high school baseball game, getting into a fight, and robbing a person.

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This all happened on Monday in the Cleveland suburb of Bedford, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

Officers were called to Bedford High School regarding a fight shortly before 6 p.m.

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When they got to the scene, the victim told officers he bought a hoodie of a male last week but didn’t receive it.

Police said the victim “reportedly shoved the male” earlier in the day at school.

While at a Bedford High School baseball game that evening, the male he reportedly shoved arrived with two other people.

As WOIO reported, one of the males threatened the victim with a gun during a verbal altercation.

A fight then broke out, and the male reportedly stole the victim’s phone and ran from the scene.

The next day, officers found the three people. One of them had a gun on them, WOIO reported.

Officers arrested Khalil Woods Jr. on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone. Records obtained by WOIO showed that Woods was arrested on his 18th birthday.

Woods has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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