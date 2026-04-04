Chance of showers, storms tonight; much cooler for Easter

DAYTON — A cold front will bring a chance for severe storms, then much cooler weather: here’s what you need to know.

Hey, it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Severe weather chance and weather whiplash this Easter weekend

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A few of the storms, in a window between 2-9 p.m., could become severe, as shown we are under a level two out of five severe weather risk. If we see any storms turn severe, the primary concern will be for damaging straight line winds or even a brief, isolated tornado. Severe weather is unlikely to be widespread.

Severe weather chance and weather whiplash this Easter weekend

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Then we get the changing temperatures. Sunrise services for Easter will be seasonable but chilly. Temperatures will likely start in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs should reach near 50 degrees, so sweatshirts needed but at least it will be dry.

Severe weather chance and weather whiplash this Easter weekend

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