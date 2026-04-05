District says they were not informed of road rage shooting near West Carrollton High School

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — West Carrollton Schools says they were not informed of a shooting near the high school on Friday afternoon.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Student Street and Jassamine Drive, which is right next to West Carrollton High School, around 4:20 p.m.

Two males were involved in a road rage incident and stopped at this intersection to argue.

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“One male approached the second with a pipe or pole of some sort and was promptly shot in the leg by the other male,” a spokesperson for Miami Township said on Friday.

Both males were hospitalized; one with an obvious gunshot wound and the other with injuries from the pole. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

In a statement to News Center 7 on Saturday, a district spokesperson said that while students and staff were on Spring Break, athletes and coaches were on campus on Friday.

“We were not informed of the incident by law enforcement. If we had been, we would have taken them inside and put the facility on lockdown,” the spokesperson said.

News Center 7 has reached back out to Miami Township and asked about informing the district about the shooting. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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