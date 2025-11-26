‘Really petrified;’ Adult Parole Authority wrongfully detains local man in his backyard

TROTWOOD — State parole officers wrongfully raided a man’s home in the Miami Valley.

This happened along Hillpoint Street in a Trotwood neighborhood last week.

Adult Parole Authority officers went into James Thompson’s backyard, put him in handcuffs, only to realize they had the wrong guy.

News Center 7’s John Bedell obtained the incident report from the state, which shows parole officers asked James if his name was James.

But he’s not the James E. Thompson they were looking for, a felon wanted for violating his parole.

“I was really petrified, really scared. I thought I was, you know, wasn’t gonna see my family again,” Thompson said.

Bedell reached out to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for a statement on the incident.

“On Friday, November 21, 2025, parole officers were actively searching for a supervisee who is currently classified as a violator at large (VAL). During the search, officers followed standard protocol. They surrounded the residence of an individual who shares the same full name and middle initial as the individual who is VAL, and they share similar physical characteristics. As they knocked on the front door, an individual exited from the back. When asked if he was Mr. James, he confirmed and was briefly detained in handcuffs. Upon further questioning, he stated he was not on Adult Parole Authority supervision. A quick investigation confirmed he was not the individual we were seeking. He was in handcuffs for less than three minutes. A supervisor and an officer immediately spoke with him at length, offering sincere apologies. The conversation was respectful and concluded with a handshake. Later that day, the individual called the APA office to file a complaint. The regional administrator personally returned his call, and while he was initially upset, they had a productive conversation, and the regional administrator again offered an apology." — Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction spokesperson

