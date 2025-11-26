Shots fired in area Kroger parking lot, damaging window

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired, damaging a Kroger window on Tuesday.

The shots were fired in Kroger’s parking lot in Corryville, which is located next to the University of Cincinnati, according to our news partner, WCPO.

Roughly 10 shots were fired.

No one was injured, but one of the windows at Kroger was damaged.

A witness who was near the area during the shooting said he ducked down because he didn’t know where the shots were coming from or how close they were.

Cincinnati police believe the suspect left the scene in a grey Chrysler 300 that has front-end damage.

