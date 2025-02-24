‘Really helped;’ High school students help local seniors with cybersecurity, technology

SPRINGFIELD — Senior residents are back in the classroom, being taught by high school seniors about safety tips when using technology.
Senior residents gathered at Ventura Senior Community in Springfield to learn more about technology safety tips from cybersecurity students at Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center.
“The information they’re learning in the classroom is applicable to all ages and something that they can actually teach others,” Angela Yake, the student’s teacher said.
