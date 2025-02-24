Manufacturer to build facility, create new jobs near Dayton airport

UNION — A manufacturing company has chosen Montgomery County as its home for its fourth production facility.

United Alloy announced it will build its fourth production facility in Union.

It would be the company’s first Ohio location.

United Alloy is looking to hire up to 100 employees, according to a media release.

“Given strong demand for United Alloy products and services, we’re excited to join the Dayton community with our new manufacturing facility,” said Vanessa Dubick, CEO. “This is great news for our customers, employees, and talent in the Dayton Region and we look forward to getting set up in Ohio.”

The Union facility will mainly manufacture data center fuel tank and engine room exhaust plenums, within 182,000 square feet of space.

The company will host a hiring event on March 21 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Union Airport Boulevard.

You can browse positions available here.

