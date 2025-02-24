Man accused of inappropriately touching child in Bob Evans bathroom

SIDNEY — A man was arrested after police said he inappropriately touched a 6-year-old at a Bob Evans.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dustin Hoaglin, 25, is facing a charge of gross sexual imposition, according to Sidney Municipal Court documents.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Crews respond to fire at rubber factory
- KKK flyers distributed in local neighborhood
- $3,000 worth of trading cards stolen from Meijer, police say
Court documents allege Hoaglin touched a 6-year-old child in the groin in the bathroom of a Bob Evans on Michigan Street in Sidney.
He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group