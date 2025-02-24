Man accused of inappropriately touching child in Bob Evans bathroom

SIDNEY — A man was arrested after police said he inappropriately touched a 6-year-old at a Bob Evans.

Dustin Hoaglin, 25, is facing a charge of gross sexual imposition, according to Sidney Municipal Court documents.

Court documents allege Hoaglin touched a 6-year-old child in the groin in the bathroom of a Bob Evans on Michigan Street in Sidney.

He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

We will continue to follow this story.

