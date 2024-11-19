‘Really heartbreaking,’ Residents say they aren’t getting help after finding mold in apartment

PREBLE COUNTY — Residents in Preble County said they are not getting the help they need after they have complained about possible mold in their apartment.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00 p.m., the couple started to notice issues after a kitchen fire in August of 2022.

“There was just little bits of mold that would grow on the windowsills, moisture locked in the windows,” New Pairs resident Andrew Miller said.

When they started cleaning after the fire, they noticed black spots that looked like mold. Miller said he filed a work order complaint.

“They actually paid me to do it, and I replaced all the drywall. I replaced two window frames and the door frame and painted the entire apartment,” Miller said.

Miller said he was paid $500 to fix the inside and outside of the apartment.

After he claimed he made the repairs, they noticed more black spots that appeared to be mold in their daughter’s room and were concerned.

“They’ve been sick off and on every other month,” Miller said.

He put in another work order, but a maintenance man claimed the first work order was not completed, and that they could not look into the second work order.

“It’s really heartbreaking, and at the same time, it’s infuriating, because it’s a government-owned facility, and they’re not holding up on their end,” Miller said.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson attempted to contact the main office of the apartment complex, but no one answered.

In-person, someone at the property manager’s office said they could not comment on the issue.

News Center 7 asked to speak to the property manager directly but was told she was not available and given an after-hours maintenance number, but no one answered.

