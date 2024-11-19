At least 1 person injured after shooting near bar in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — At least one person was injured after a shooting near a bar in Harrison Township Tuesday morning.
Around 1:04 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Old Barn Road, near the Palms Lounge and Grill, in Harrison Township on reports of a shooting.
Crews have found at least one person who had been shot, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on their condition were not immediately available.
No suspect information was available at this time.
This is a developing story.
