Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office sergeant dies after nearly 30 years of service

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant died after nearly 30 years of service.

In a post shared on Facebook, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shared news of the sudden passing of Sergeant Chris Williams, who had worked with the department for 29 years.

Williams first joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1995 as a Corrections Officer. In 1996 he became a Court Officer and then a Deputy Sheriff in 1997.

He served in all divisions and districts, according to the post, including as a Forensic Services Deputy.

He was promoted to Sergeant in 2005, bringing his leadership to the Jail Division, Regional Dispatch Center, and Community Services.

“Chris is irreplaceable and our office is devastated by his sudden and unexpected passing. Our condolences are with Sergeant Williams’ family, friends, and all those grieving this heartbreaking loss,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the post.

Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home in Beavercreek.

