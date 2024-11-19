Community packs meeting after village council recommends disbanding police department

ST. PARIS, Champaign County — Community members are not happy with the idea of wiping out their police department.

The Village of St. Paris is looking to dissolve its police department and enter a community policing plan with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents, village leaders, and police leaders shared their opinions during the village council meeting on Monday.

“When you have a small police department that builds that relationship with their community, that’s a tough one to give up,” President of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio John DiPietro said.

