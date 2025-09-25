‘A really great man;’ Family, friends gather to remember man killed in Riverside stabbing

RIVERSIDE — Family and friends had a birthday celebration for a man who died just days before his 47th birthday.

News Center 7's Mason Fletcher attended the celebration and talked to family about their memories.

Jason Gau died in the hospital after he was stabbed at his home on Derwent Drive in Riverside on Friday.

Gau’s family said a man attacked him while he showed the suspect how to open a butterfly knife.

During the party, dozens of people emphasized the positive impact Gau had on their lives.

The family also held a balloon release during the party.

Gau’s sister, Angela Wilcox, said it’s hard to describe what the last week has been like.

“It’s been a living nightmare wrapped into a rollercoaster,” she said.

