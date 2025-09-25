‘A really great man;’ Family, friends gather to remember man killed in Riverside stabbing

RIVERSIDE — Family and friends had a birthday celebration for a man who died just days before his 47th birthday.
News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher attended the celebration and talked to family about their memories LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.
Jason Gau died in the hospital after he was stabbed at his home on Derwent Drive in Riverside on Friday.
Gau’s family said a man attacked him while he showed the suspect how to open a butterfly knife.
During the party, dozens of people emphasized the positive impact Gau had on their lives.
The family also held a balloon release during the party.
Gau’s sister, Angela Wilcox, said it’s hard to describe what the last week has been like.
“It’s been a living nightmare wrapped into a rollercoaster,” she said.
