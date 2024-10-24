Rape suspect sought after cutting off ankle monitor, threatening family

DAYTON — Police are searching for a rape suspect they said cut off his ankle monitor.

Daqwan Watts was arrested and later released on electronic home monitoring, according to Dayton police.

Police said Watts has since cut off his monitor, went to the victim’s home, and threatened the family.

Anyone with any information on his location is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677).

